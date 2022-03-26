It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) At $2.70.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.70, to imply a decrease of -1.82% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The MRIN share’s 52-week high remains $27.26, putting it -909.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.34. The company has a valuation of $41.53M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

After registering a -1.82% downside in the last session, Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.10 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -1.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.30%, and -23.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.22%. Short interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw shorts transact 0.95 million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 80.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRIN has been trading -418.52% off suggested target high and -418.52% from its likely low.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $115 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $115 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 47.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marin Software Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Marin Software Incorporated insiders hold 2.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.26% of the shares at 19.83% float percentage. In total, 19.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 8.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 0.43 million shares, or about 7.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.95 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.27 million shares. This is just over 4.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 1.25 million.