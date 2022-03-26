Is Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.88, to imply a decrease of -4.31% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The CURV share’s 52-week high remains $33.19, putting it -382.41% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.13. The company has a valuation of $757.35M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 665.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CURV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) trade information

After registering a -4.31% downside in the last session, Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.42 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -4.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.00%, and -18.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.36%. Short interest in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) saw shorts transact 2.37 million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.86, implying an increase of 50.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CURV has been trading -161.63% off suggested target high and -30.81% from its likely low.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Torrid Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) shares are -59.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.00% against -0.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $331.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $305.6 million.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

Torrid Holdings Inc. insiders hold 18.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.58% of the shares at 21.67% float percentage. In total, 17.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.25 million shares (or 2.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with 2.81 million shares, or about 2.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $43.39 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.65 million shares. This is just over 1.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.95 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 14.29 million.