Is Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) Expensive At $36.55? Check These Facts.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.55, to imply an increase of 6.59% or $2.26 in intraday trading. The NE share’s 52-week high remains $34.30, putting it 6.16% up since that peak but still an impressive 44.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.34. The company has a valuation of $2.23B, with average of 494.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Noble Corporation (NE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) trade information

After registering a 6.59% upside in the last session, Noble Corporation (NE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.79 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 6.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.12%, and 41.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.32%.

Noble Corporation (NE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $228.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $264.87 million.

NE Dividends

Noble Corporation has its next earnings report out on February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Noble Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE)’s Major holders

Noble Corporation insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.59% of the shares at 69.84% float percentage. In total, 69.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.91 million shares (or 25.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $394.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldentree Asset Management LP with 3.6 million shares, or about 5.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $89.34 million.

We also have PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Noble Corporation (NE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, PIMCO Income Fd holds roughly 4.34 million shares. This is just over 7.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about 25.49 million.