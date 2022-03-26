Is Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.25, to imply a decrease of -9.24% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The KOSS share’s 52-week high remains $43.92, putting it -432.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.89. The company has a valuation of $69.22M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 220.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

After registering a -9.24% downside in the last session, Koss Corporation (KOSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.88 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -9.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.44%, and 11.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.75%. Short interest in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.99 days time to cover.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

KOSS Dividends

Koss Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Koss Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Koss Corporation insiders hold 46.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.90% of the shares at 11.05% float percentage. In total, 5.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 1.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.15 million shares, or about 1.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.4 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Koss Corporation (KOSS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 96440.0, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about 1.58 million.