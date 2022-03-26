Is BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) Poised For Further Drops At A -6.71% Distance From The Low?

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.47, to imply a decrease of -10.24% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The BCAB share’s 52-week high remains $64.99, putting it -1353.91% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.77. The company has a valuation of $162.44M, with average of 625.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BioAtla Inc. (BCAB), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BCAB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.67.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

After registering a -10.24% downside in the last session, BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.12 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -10.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.53%, and -32.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.23%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.17, implying an increase of 89.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCAB has been trading -1421.25% off suggested target high and -459.28% from its likely low.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioAtla Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) shares are -85.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.81% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -19.60% this quarter before jumping 23.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,140.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $370k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $500k.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioAtla Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

BioAtla Inc. insiders hold 15.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.31% of the shares at 89.64% float percentage. In total, 75.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.92 million shares (or 10.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 3.23 million shares, or about 9.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $63.45 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about 17.0 million.