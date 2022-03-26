Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) Friday – The Stock Is Down -113.0% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.84, to imply a decrease of -2.53% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The INFA share’s 52-week high remains $40.13, putting it -113.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.20. The company has a valuation of $5.13B, with average of 704.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) trade information

After registering a -2.53% downside in the last session, Informatica Inc. (INFA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.00 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.05%, and -14.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.05%.

Informatica Inc. (INFA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Informatica Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $396.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $362.32 million.

INFA Dividends

Informatica Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Informatica Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)’s Major holders

Informatica Inc. insiders hold 55.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.10% of the shares at 78.43% float percentage. In total, 35.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 1.36 million shares (or 0.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hartford Mid Cap Fund with 1.23 million shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were worth $36.43 million.