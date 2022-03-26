Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Fell -545.52% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply a decrease of -7.05% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The HUIZ share’s 52-week high remains $9.36, putting it -545.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $65.61M, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 266.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) trade information

After registering a -7.05% downside in the last session, Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6000 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -7.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.83%, and 16.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.40%. Short interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) saw shorts transact 0.61 million shares and set a 3.52 days time to cover.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $426.32 million.

HUIZ Dividends

Huize Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huize Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s Major holders

Huize Holding Limited insiders hold 2.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.00% of the shares at 14.35% float percentage. In total, 14.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SAIF Advisors Limited. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.96 million shares (or 11.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TT International Asset Management LTD with 0.91 million shares, or about 2.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.07 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 21954.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44566.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3811.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 7736.0.