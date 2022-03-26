High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) Have Gained 20.00% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.10, to imply an increase of 11.35% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The HITI share’s 52-week high remains $10.95, putting it -114.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.65. The company has a valuation of $415.75M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 157.40K shares over the past 3 months.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) trade information

After registering a 11.35% upside in the last session, High Tide Inc. (HITI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.10 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 11.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.84%, and 13.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.00%. Short interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) saw shorts transact 0.72 million shares and set a 3.96 days time to cover.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing High Tide Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. High Tide Inc. (HITI) shares are -21.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.33% against 14.10%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $41.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.99 million.

HITI Dividends

High Tide Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. High Tide Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s Major holders

High Tide Inc. insiders hold 11.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.43% of the shares at 4.99% float percentage. In total, 4.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.58 million shares (or 2.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 0.35 million shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.49 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the High Tide Inc. (HITI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 3.64 million shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about 3.42 million.