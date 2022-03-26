Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.17, to imply an increase of 33.65% or $1.05 in intraday trading. The VINE share’s 52-week high remains $9.75, putting it -133.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.80. The company has a valuation of $54.54M, with average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

After registering a 33.65% upside in the last session, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.26 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 33.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.72%, and -5.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.24%.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) estimates and forecasts

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fresh Vine Wine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. insiders hold 77.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.18% of the shares at 0.83% float percentage. In total, 0.18% institutions holds shares in the company.