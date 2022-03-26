Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply a decrease of -2.61% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The FRLN share’s 52-week high remains $15.40, putting it -1275.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $64.94M, with average of 957.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRLN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.68.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) trade information

After registering a -2.61% downside in the last session, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2900 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.75%, and 0.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.43%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.57, implying an increase of 90.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRLN has been trading -1685.71% off suggested target high and -78.57% from its likely low.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) shares are -71.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.87% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.70% this quarter before jumping 30.60% for the next one.

FRLN Dividends

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has its next earnings report out on March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)’s Major holders

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.88% of the shares at 27.88% float percentage. In total, 27.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eventide Asset Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.49 million shares (or 9.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Syncona Portfolio Ltd with 2.95 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.84 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 2.26 million shares. This is just over 6.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.19 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 0.57 million.