Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) Stock Has Dropped -13.54% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.29 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.94, to imply a decrease of -4.89% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The FMTX share’s 52-week high remains $31.39, putting it -251.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.08. The company has a valuation of $409.18M, with average of 516.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FMTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.96.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) trade information

After registering a -4.89% downside in the last session, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.93 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -4.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.68%, and -13.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.83, implying an increase of 80.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $66.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FMTX has been trading -638.26% off suggested target high and -179.64% from its likely low.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) shares are -59.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.53% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -41.20% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one.

FMTX Dividends

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s Major holders

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 7.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.67% of the shares at 97.23% float percentage. In total, 89.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.01 million shares (or 19.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $208.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.07 million shares, or about 10.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $117.65 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 0.92 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 1.90% of the shares, all valued at about 20.84 million.