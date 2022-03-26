ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Is One Stock You Should Watch

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.20, to imply an increase of 2.17% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The FORG share’s 52-week high remains $48.88, putting it -130.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.94. The company has a valuation of $1.86B, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 629.87K shares over the past 3 months.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) trade information

After registering a 2.17% upside in the last session, ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.30 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.97%, and 58.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.57%. Short interest in ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) saw shorts transact 1.37 million shares and set a 2.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.50, implying an increase of 25.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FORG has been trading -79.25% off suggested target high and 24.53% from its likely low.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ForgeRock Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) shares are -54.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.55% against 3.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $46.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.64 million.

FORG Dividends

ForgeRock Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ForgeRock Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG)’s Major holders

ForgeRock Inc. insiders hold 10.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 124.11% of the shares at 138.11% float percentage. In total, 124.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.29 million shares (or 41.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $205.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.31 million shares, or about 18.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $89.94 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Baron Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 7.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.58 million, or 4.57% of the shares, all valued at about 22.52 million.