For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) Is Worth A Shot

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.35, to imply a decrease of -4.19% or -$1.24 in intraday trading. The TPTX share’s 52-week high remains $96.64, putting it -240.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.77. The company has a valuation of $1.33B, with average of 507.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TPTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.51.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

After registering a -4.19% downside in the last session, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.68 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -4.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.31%, and -10.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.57%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $110.44, implying an increase of 74.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $175.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPTX has been trading -517.28% off suggested target high and -58.73% from its likely low.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares are -61.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.42% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -106.80% this quarter before falling -38.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -84.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.87 million and $5.16 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

TPTX Dividends

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.89% of the shares at 101.78% float percentage. In total, 97.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 8.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $191.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.88 million shares, or about 7.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $184.95 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.38 million shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 53.9 million.