Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Have Dipped -2.00% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.90, to imply a decrease of -3.92% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The ESPR share’s 52-week high remains $29.29, putting it -497.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.28. The company has a valuation of $310.27M, with average of 1.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ESPR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.05.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

After registering a -3.92% downside in the last session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.66 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -3.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.16%, and 16.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.55, implying an increase of 53.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESPR has been trading -348.98% off suggested target high and 28.57% from its likely low.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares are -57.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.76% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.00% this quarter before jumping 40.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $15.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.98 million and $42.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 97.80% before dropping -56.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -78.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.90% annually.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.43% of the shares at 88.57% float percentage. In total, 87.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.39 million shares (or 10.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deep Track Capital, LP with 5.64 million shares, or about 8.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.21 million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 1.94 million shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 million, or 2.92% of the shares, all valued at about 9.18 million.