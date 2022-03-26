Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC): Can A Stock Be Down -27.84% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $88.82, to imply a decrease of -4.02% or -$3.72 in intraday trading. The ESTC share’s 52-week high remains $189.84, putting it -113.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $66.39. The company has a valuation of $8.00B, with an average of 1.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Elastic N.V. (ESTC), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ESTC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

After registering a -4.02% downside in the last session, Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 95.48 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.52%, and 4.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.84%. Short interest in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) saw shorts transact 7.04 million shares and set a 4.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $126.13, implying an increase of 29.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90.00 and $160.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESTC has been trading -80.14% off suggested target high and -1.33% from its likely low.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Elastic N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares are -46.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -344.44% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -425.00% this quarter before falling -225.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $208.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $223.42 million.

ESTC Dividends

Elastic N.V. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Elastic N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

Elastic N.V. insiders hold 19.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.17% of the shares at 98.64% float percentage. In total, 79.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.77 million shares (or 8.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.25 million shares, or about 6.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $930.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.82 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $270.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about 238.72 million.