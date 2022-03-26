EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) -275.44% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.62, to imply a decrease of -4.39% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The EH share’s 52-week high remains $47.38, putting it -275.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.71. The company has a valuation of $645.01M, with average of 762.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for EHang Holdings Limited (EH), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

After registering a -4.39% downside in the last session, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.30 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -4.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.77%, and -17.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.42%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $145.43, implying an increase of 91.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $145.43 and $145.43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EH has been trading -1052.38% off suggested target high and -1052.38% from its likely low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EHang Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares are -51.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -130.00% against 6.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -26.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $5.71 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.94 million and $5.05 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EHang Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.82% of the shares at 22.05% float percentage. In total, 21.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Carmignac Gestion. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.88 million shares (or 5.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.1 million shares, or about 3.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $26.22 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 0.27 million shares. This is just over 0.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22195.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.54 million.