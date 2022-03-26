Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) Could Increase In Price By -27.99% Or More

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.97, to imply a decrease of -6.31% or -$1.21 in intraday trading. The DFH share’s 52-week high remains $36.60, putting it -103.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.25. The company has a valuation of $1.73B, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 219.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DFH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) trade information

After registering a -6.31% downside in the last session, Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.08 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -6.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.20%, and -2.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.61%. Short interest in Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) saw shorts transact 2.18 million shares and set a 8.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.00, implying an increase of 5.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DFH has been trading -27.99% off suggested target high and 10.96% from its likely low.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dream Finders Homes Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) shares are -1.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.84% against 32.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.80% this quarter before jumping 94.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $839.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $684.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $459 million and $343.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 82.90% before jumping 99.30% in the following quarter.

DFH Dividends

Dream Finders Homes Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dream Finders Homes Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s Major holders

Dream Finders Homes Inc. insiders hold 40.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.96% of the shares at 77.26% float percentage. In total, 45.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arcus Capital Partners, Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.75 million shares (or 8.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AXS Investments, LLC with 2.75 million shares, or about 8.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $47.67 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.1 million shares. This is just over 3.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.95 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 16.38 million.