CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.42, to imply an increase of 1.43% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CCLP share’s 52-week high remains $2.13, putting it -50.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $187.00M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 153.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CCLP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) trade information

After registering a 1.43% upside in the last session, CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.05%, and 1.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.33%. Short interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 1.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 5.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCLP has been trading -5.63% off suggested target high and -5.63% from its likely low.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $71.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $79.16 million and $71.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.90% before jumping 11.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 38.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.70% annually.

CCLP Dividends

CSI Compressco LP has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CSI Compressco LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 2.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 10.32%.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s Major holders

CSI Compressco LP insiders hold 53.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.58% of the shares at 24.71% float percentage. In total, 11.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.27 million shares (or 3.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 0.82 million shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.48 million.

We also have Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund holds roughly 5.18 million shares. This is just over 3.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about 0.76 million.