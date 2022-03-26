Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 79.66% YTD Gain?

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.48, to imply an increase of 0.59% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CRESY share’s 52-week high remains $9.40, putting it -10.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.27. The company has a valuation of $887.01M, with average of 176.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) trade information

After registering a 0.59% upside in the last session, Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.79 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.28%, and 39.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.66%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.82, implying an increase of 21.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.82 and $10.82 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRESY has been trading -27.59% off suggested target high and -27.59% from its likely low.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $175.61 million and $190.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -141.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

CRESY Dividends

Cresud SACIF y A ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cresud SACIF y A ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s Major holders

Cresud SACIF y A ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.62% of the shares at 12.62% float percentage. In total, 12.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Macquarie Group Limited. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.34 million shares (or 3.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 683 Capital Management LLC with 1.8 million shares, or about 3.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.75 million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 1.62 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 1.58 million.