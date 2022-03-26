Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) Up Almost 22.15% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.98, to imply an increase of 5.96% or $1.8 in intraday trading. The CLB share’s 52-week high remains $49.87, putting it -55.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.08. The company has a valuation of $1.59B, with average of 513.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) trade information

After registering a 5.96% upside in the last session, Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.16 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 5.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.28%, and 22.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.34%.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Core Laboratories N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shares are 17.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 39.44% against 40.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $107.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $108.83 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 119.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

CLB Dividends

Core Laboratories N.V. has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Core Laboratories N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s Major holders

Core Laboratories N.V. insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.10% of the shares at 103.54% float percentage. In total, 103.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.14 million shares (or 11.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $142.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 5.14 million shares, or about 11.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $142.61 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.12 million shares. This is just over 6.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 million, or 3.98% of the shares, all valued at about 42.22 million.