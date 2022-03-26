Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) On Friday – Up 22.38% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.81, to imply an increase of 1.04% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The CNSL share’s 52-week high remains $9.89, putting it -70.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.51. The company has a valuation of $661.29M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 397.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNSL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) trade information

After registering a 1.04% upside in the last session, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.82 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.06%, and -16.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.33%. Short interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) saw shorts transact 2.02 million shares and set a 6.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying a decrease of -5.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNSL has been trading -3.27% off suggested target high and 13.94% from its likely low.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before falling -90.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $318.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $304.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $326.12 million and $316.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.20% before dropping -3.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -44.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -368.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.00% annually.

CNSL Dividends

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s Major holders

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.45% of the shares at 96.33% float percentage. In total, 94.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.35 million shares (or 11.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Searchlight Capital Partners, L.p. with 6.35 million shares, or about 6.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $58.38 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.88 million shares. This is just over 4.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.14 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 19.71 million.