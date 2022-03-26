CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Gain Of 5.0% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -43.66% – What Should You Do Now?

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.00, to imply a decrease of -0.74% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CVM share’s 52-week high remains $27.86, putting it -596.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.80. The company has a valuation of $167.92M, with average of 771.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CVM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside in the last session, CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.05 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.00%, and -32.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.66%.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CEL-SCI Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) shares are -66.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.31% against 0.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100k.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CEL-SCI Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

CEL-SCI Corporation insiders hold 3.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.05% of the shares at 38.55% float percentage. In total, 37.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.37 million shares (or 7.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.94 million shares, or about 6.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.89 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.52 million shares. This is just over 5.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 8.47 million.