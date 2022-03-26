Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Is Up 2.08% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.81, to imply a decrease of -3.71% or -$1.38 in intraday trading. The CSIQ share’s 52-week high remains $51.00, putting it -42.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.25. The company has a valuation of $2.08B, with an average of 1.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CSIQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

After registering a -3.71% downside in the last session, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.73 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -3.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.08%, and 23.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.45%. Short interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw shorts transact 4.14 million shares and set a 3.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.00, implying an increase of 16.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSIQ has been trading -53.59% off suggested target high and 2.26% from its likely low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canadian Solar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares are 6.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 192.92% against 34.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 172.70% this quarter before falling -36.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.59 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.04 billion and $1.05 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 52.90% before jumping 37.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -41.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

CSIQ Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canadian Solar Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

Canadian Solar Inc. insiders hold 23.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.48% of the shares at 69.50% float percentage. In total, 53.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.67 million shares (or 7.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $161.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 2.87 million shares, or about 4.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $99.39 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and GMO Resources Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 2.13 million shares. This is just over 3.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 44.77 million.