Burcon NutraScience Corporation (NASDAQ: BRCN) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCN)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.98, to imply an increase of 13.95% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The BRCN share’s 52-week high remains $4.50, putting it -359.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $106.48M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 66.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCN) trade information

After registering a 13.95% upside in the last session, Burcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0400 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 13.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.64%, and 15.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.33%. Short interest in Burcon NutraScience Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCN) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 5.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.25, implying an increase of 69.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRCN has been trading -257.14% off suggested target high and -206.12% from its likely low.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Burcon NutraScience Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Burcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN) shares are -37.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.00% against 10.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $17.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.82 million.

BRCN Dividends

Burcon NutraScience Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Burcon NutraScience Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCN)’s Major holders

Burcon NutraScience Corporation insiders hold 23.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.66% of the shares at 10.04% float percentage. In total, 7.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.9 million shares (or 3.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is U.S. Global Investors, Inc. with 0.75 million shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.17 million.

We also have U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Burcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund holds roughly 0.75 million shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.