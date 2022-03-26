Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Could See A -77.6% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.60, to imply an increase of 16.50% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The BOXD share’s 52-week high remains $17.05, putting it -77.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.94. The company has a valuation of $654.53M, with average of 279.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

After registering a 16.50% upside in the last session, Boxed Inc. (BOXD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.27 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 16.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.42%, and -0.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.93%.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $41.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.45 million.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Boxed Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

Boxed Inc. insiders hold 25.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.21% of the shares at 68.67% float percentage. In total, 51.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fort Baker Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.7 million shares (or 2.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC with 1.65 million shares, or about 2.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $16.38 million.

We also have RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boxed Inc. (BOXD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd holds roughly 0.86 million shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 2.06 million.