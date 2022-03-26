Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Stock?

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.20, to imply a decrease of -2.64% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The DH share’s 52-week high remains $50.30, putting it -116.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.15. The company has a valuation of $3.33B, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 621.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

After registering a -2.64% downside in the last session, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.33 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.64%, and 5.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.11%. Short interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) saw shorts transact 1.46 million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Definitive Healthcare Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares are -47.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 166.67% against 3.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $44.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.63 million.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Definitive Healthcare Corp. insiders hold 3.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.63% of the shares at 88.12% float percentage. In total, 84.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advent International Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 64.6 million shares (or 73.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.77 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.72 million shares, or about 1.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $73.74 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.5 million shares. This is just over 1.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 40.01 million.