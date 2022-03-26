Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Stock?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $54.34, to imply a decrease of -3.15% or -$1.77 in intraday trading. The RVLV share’s 52-week high remains $89.60, putting it -64.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.82. The company has a valuation of $3.77B, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

After registering a -3.15% downside in the last session, Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.32 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -3.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.82%, and 5.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.03%. Short interest in Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) saw shorts transact 3.96 million shares and set a 3.21 days time to cover.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revolve Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares are -21.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.45% against -1.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.80% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $218.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $233.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $140.75 million and $178.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.00% before jumping 30.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 107.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 69.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.36% annually.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revolve Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Revolve Group Inc. insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.87% of the shares at 107.43% float percentage. In total, 106.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.92 million shares (or 14.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $331.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.83 million shares, or about 9.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $214.36 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.58 million shares. This is just over 3.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $120.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.12 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 62.91 million.