Boom Or Bust: What Are nCino Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NCNO) Future Prospects?

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.75, to imply a decrease of -2.27% or -$1.04 in intraday trading. The NCNO share’s 52-week high remains $79.43, putting it -77.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.65. The company has a valuation of $4.78B, with average of 910.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for nCino Inc. (NCNO), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NCNO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the last session, nCino Inc. (NCNO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.50 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.63%, and 3.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.43%.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing nCino Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. nCino Inc. (NCNO) shares are -40.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.08% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $69.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $75.87 million.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. nCino Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

nCino Inc. insiders hold 2.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.37% of the shares at 93.82% float percentage. In total, 91.37% institutions holds shares in the company.