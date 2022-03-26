At Current Prices, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Worth A Patient Look?

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply a decrease of -13.51% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The LEJU share’s 52-week high remains $2.91, putting it -354.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $70.20M, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 217.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

After registering a -13.51% downside in the last session, Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0700 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -13.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.59%, and 6.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.25%. Short interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw shorts transact 51410.0 shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leju Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) shares are -42.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.45% against -12.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

LEJU Dividends

Leju Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on August 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Leju Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

Leju Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.92% of the shares at 1.93% float percentage. In total, 1.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.16 million shares (or 0.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC with 0.99 million shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.1 million.

We also have Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Jacob Internet Fund holds roughly 0.58 million shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 0.45 million.