At Current Prices, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) Worth A Patient Look?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.76, to imply a decrease of -2.24% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CLBS share’s 52-week high remains $2.01, putting it -164.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $42.02M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 627.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLBS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) trade information

After registering a -2.24% downside in the last session, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7960 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.24%, and 6.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.58%. Short interest in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw shorts transact 1.0 million shares and set a 2.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 90.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLBS has been trading -1215.79% off suggested target high and -689.47% from its likely low.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Caladrius Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) shares are -37.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.00% against 0.90%.

CLBS Dividends

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s Major holders

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 3.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.77% of the shares at 31.94% float percentage. In total, 30.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.7 million shares (or 4.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.75 million shares, or about 2.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.78 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 1.04 million.