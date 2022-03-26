At $33.89 Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) Is Worth A Gamble

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.89, to imply a decrease of -5.20% or -$1.86 in intraday trading. The SDGR share’s 52-week high remains $81.49, putting it -140.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.14. The company has a valuation of $2.31B, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 923.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SDGR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

After registering a -5.20% downside in the last session, Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.25 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -5.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.02%, and 23.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.70%. Short interest in Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) saw shorts transact 5.77 million shares and set a 5.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.25, implying an increase of 48.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $88.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SDGR has been trading -159.66% off suggested target high and -3.28% from its likely low.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Schrodinger Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) shares are -41.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.62% against 3.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $36.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.11 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.03 million and $32.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.40% before jumping 15.50% in the following quarter.

SDGR Dividends

Schrodinger Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Schrodinger Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s Major holders

Schrodinger Inc. insiders hold 6.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.60% of the shares at 74.42% float percentage. In total, 69.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.98 million shares (or 11.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $243.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.82 million shares, or about 7.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $167.71 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2.92 million shares. This is just over 4.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about 52.08 million.