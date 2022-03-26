Analysts Say Green Dot Corporation Can Reach $55.00 In 12 Months

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.74, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The GDOT share’s 52-week high remains $54.90, putting it -97.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.09. The company has a valuation of $1.49B, with average of 569.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GDOT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.56 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.67%, and -6.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.45%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.50, implying an increase of 29.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GDOT has been trading -98.27% off suggested target high and -8.15% from its likely low.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Green Dot Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) shares are -44.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.26% against 12.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $307.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $397.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $274.52 million and $361.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.10% before jumping 9.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 100.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

GDOT Dividends

Green Dot Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Green Dot Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)’s Major holders

Green Dot Corporation insiders hold 1.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.77% of the shares at 98.06% float percentage. In total, 96.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.03 million shares (or 14.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $404.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.54 million shares, or about 10.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $278.94 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.67 million shares. This is just over 6.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $155.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.52 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 64.19 million.