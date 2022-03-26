Analysts Say 4D pharma plc Can Reach $40.00 In 12 Months

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.91, to imply a decrease of -9.41% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The LBPS share’s 52-week high remains $14.58, putting it -196.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.74. The company has a valuation of $110.66M, with an average of 2.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 380.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for 4D pharma plc (LBPS), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LBPS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) trade information

After registering a -9.41% downside in the last session, 4D pharma plc (LBPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.80 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -9.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.37%, and 62.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.91%. Short interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) saw shorts transact 729.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.50, implying an increase of 87.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LBPS has been trading -714.66% off suggested target high and -653.56% from its likely low.

4D pharma plc (LBPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 4D pharma plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 4D pharma plc (LBPS) shares are -31.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.15% against 10.90%.

LBPS Dividends

4D pharma plc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 4D pharma plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS)’s Major holders

4D pharma plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.53% of the shares at 1.53% float percentage. In total, 1.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ruffer LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.79 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1165.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7607.0