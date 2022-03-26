Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.65, to imply a decrease of -2.82% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The ALLO share’s 52-week high remains $36.00, putting it -273.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.56. The company has a valuation of $1.27B, with average of 1.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALLO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.59.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

After registering a -2.82% downside in the last session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.13 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.13%, and 4.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.32%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.88, implying an increase of 66.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLO has been trading -469.95% off suggested target high and -24.35% from its likely low.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allogene Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares are -62.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.10% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.30% this quarter before falling -148.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is -$10k.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 29.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.16% of the shares at 87.29% float percentage. In total, 61.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.72 million shares (or 13.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $481.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TPG GP A, LLC with 18.72 million shares, or about 13.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $279.25 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.05 million shares. This is just over 2.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.81 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 51.91 million.