Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Plunging -94.71% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.72, to imply a decrease of -4.03% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The ALLK share’s 52-week high remains $116.61, putting it -1938.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.85. The company has a valuation of $308.25M, with average of 2.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

After registering a -4.03% downside in the last session, Allakos Inc. (ALLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.23 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.59%, and 2.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.57%.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allakos Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shares are -94.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.99% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.00% this quarter before jumping 5.80% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -64.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -61.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.50% annually.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allakos Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Allakos Inc. insiders hold 6.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.08% of the shares at 101.81% float percentage. In total, 95.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.61 million shares (or 12.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $700.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 4.91 million shares, or about 9.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $520.08 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3.79 million shares. This is just over 6.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $401.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.55 million, or 6.55% of the shares, all valued at about 376.36 million.