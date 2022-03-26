Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) Is Worth Considering At $1.74

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.74, to imply a decrease of -2.25% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The AXU share’s 52-week high remains $3.34, putting it -91.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.34. The company has a valuation of $334.57M, with average of 892.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) trade information

After registering a -2.25% downside in the last session, Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0700 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.68%, and 14.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.00%.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alexco Resource Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares are 13.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 216.67% against -5.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 120.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,630.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $12.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $622.25k and $522.39k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,961.90% before jumping 3,353.40% in the following quarter.

AXU Dividends

Alexco Resource Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alexco Resource Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)’s Major holders

Alexco Resource Corp. insiders hold 3.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.88% of the shares at 32.99% float percentage. In total, 31.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.62 million shares (or 5.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 8.12 million shares, or about 5.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $12.18 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 7.35 million shares. This is just over 4.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.69 million, or 3.77% of the shares, all valued at about 9.5 million.