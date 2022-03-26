AirNet Technology Inc. At $1.85: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 8.82% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ANTE share’s 52-week high remains $3.90, putting it -110.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $31.41M, with average of 28.63K shares over the past 3 months.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) trade information

After registering a 8.82% upside in the last session, AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1800 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 8.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.16%, and 37.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.71%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.50, implying an increase of 94.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34.50 and $34.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANTE has been trading -1764.86% off suggested target high and -1764.86% from its likely low.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 123.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ANTE Dividends

AirNet Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AirNet Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s Major holders

AirNet Technology Inc. insiders hold 4.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.50% of the shares at 3.67% float percentage. In total, 3.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 2.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 55208.0 shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $83916.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5468.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8311.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4104.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 9357.0.