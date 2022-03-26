agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Stock Jumping 22.86% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.59, to imply a decrease of -1.71% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The AGL share’s 52-week high remains $44.83, putting it -90.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.36. The company has a valuation of $8.83B, with an average of 2.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for agilon health inc. (AGL), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AGL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

After registering a -1.71% downside in the last session, agilon health inc. (AGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.44 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.38%, and 22.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.63%. Short interest in agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw shorts transact 13.18 million shares and set a 6.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.22, implying an increase of 28.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $41.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGL has been trading -73.8% off suggested target high and -5.98% from its likely low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing agilon health inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. agilon health inc. (AGL) shares are -16.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.11% against 6.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $453.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $597.4 million.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. has its next earnings report out on October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. agilon health inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

agilon health inc. insiders hold 1.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.70% of the shares at 101.14% float percentage. In total, 99.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 205.95 million shares (or 52.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.56 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 42.89 million shares, or about 10.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.16 billion.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the agilon health inc. (AGL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 13.11 million shares. This is just over 3.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $343.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.55 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 254.07 million.