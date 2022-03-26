After This Week’s -1.57% Loss In Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM), We Just Learned Something New

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply a decrease of -1.65% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ASM share’s 52-week high remains $1.44, putting it -51.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $96.07M, with average of 550.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside in the last session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0000 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.57%, and 19.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.78%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) shares are 14.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.00% against -5.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 150.00% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 332.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $8.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.09 million.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. insiders hold 3.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.57% of the shares at 3.68% float percentage. In total, 3.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.91 million shares (or 0.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.44 million shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.38 million.