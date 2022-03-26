After The Stock Fell -4.57% Over The Week, Is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Still A Buy?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply a decrease of -2.79% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The LXRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.33, putting it -202.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $314.06M, with average of 699.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LXRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

After registering a -2.79% downside in the last session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.26 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.57%, and -27.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.95%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.00, implying an increase of 88.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LXRX has been trading -761.24% off suggested target high and -761.24% from its likely low.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -350.00% this quarter before falling -6.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -98.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $199k and $27k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 4.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.95% of the shares at 88.77% float percentage. In total, 84.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artal Group S.A. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 71.18 million shares (or 47.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $280.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 14.36 million shares, or about 9.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $56.58 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.12 million shares. This is just over 1.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.04 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 9.36 million.