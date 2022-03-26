After Plunging -4.49% During Past Week, Is ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) Still A Buy?

ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.82, to imply a decrease of -1.92% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The ONTF share’s 52-week high remains $52.65, putting it -280.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.20. The company has a valuation of $626.05M, with average of 395.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ON24 Inc. (ONTF), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONTF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) trade information

After registering a -1.92% downside in the last session, ON24 Inc. (ONTF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.65 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -1.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.49%, and -9.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.35%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.58, implying an increase of 25.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONTF has been trading -80.9% off suggested target high and -8.54% from its likely low.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ON24 Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ON24 Inc. (ONTF) shares are -29.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2,066.67% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -420.00% this quarter before falling -475.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $47.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $49.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50.1 million and $51.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.60% before dropping -3.40% in the following quarter.

ONTF Dividends

ON24 Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ON24 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s Major holders

ON24 Inc. insiders hold 8.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.90% of the shares at 108.59% float percentage. In total, 98.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynrock Lake LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.58 million shares (or 9.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 3.56 million shares, or about 7.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $61.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ON24 Inc. (ONTF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.08 million shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.96 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 16.58 million.