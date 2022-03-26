After Jumping 1.16% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY)?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply a decrease of -2.78% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The BKSY share’s 52-week high remains $13.20, putting it -654.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $193.81M, with an average of 1.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 904.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BKSY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

After registering a -2.78% downside in the last session, BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8900 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.16%, and -32.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.02%. Short interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) saw shorts transact 2.72 million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 82.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKSY has been trading -471.43% off suggested target high and -471.43% from its likely low.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17 million.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

BlackSky Technology Inc. insiders hold 30.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.54% of the shares at 55.15% float percentage. In total, 38.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Senator Investment Group, LP with 4.14 million shares, or about 3.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $42.84 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ETF Opportunities Tr-Formidable ETF holds roughly 54049.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.56 million