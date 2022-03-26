After A Decline Of -69.07% From The High, Can Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Recover Quickly?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.56, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The HA share’s 52-week high remains $31.38, putting it -69.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.62. The company has a valuation of $943.22M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.13 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.32%, and -3.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.03%. Short interest in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw shorts transact 4.69 million shares and set a 4.29 days time to cover.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hawaiian Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) shares are -15.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.83% against 25.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.20% this quarter before jumping 64.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 88.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $489.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $544.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $149.68 million and $194.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 227.00% before jumping 179.80% in the following quarter.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s Major holders

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.06% of the shares at 77.75% float percentage. In total, 76.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.92 million shares (or 15.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $171.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is U.S. Global Investors, Inc. with 5.34 million shares, or about 10.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $115.62 million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF holds roughly 5.34 million shares. This is just over 10.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.45 million, or 6.74% of the shares, all valued at about 66.78 million.