AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) Friday’s Performance: Up 47.61% From The Lows, Now What?

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s traded shares stood at 0.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $99.32, to imply a decrease of -0.15% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The AVAV share’s 52-week high remains $126.76, putting it -27.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.03. The company has a valuation of $2.48B, with average of 297.43K shares over the past 3 months.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) trade information

After registering a -0.15% downside in the last session, AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 101.42 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.58%, and 59.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.12%.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AeroVironment Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) shares are 17.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.19% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 114.30% this quarter before falling -61.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $107.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.81 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -44.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.20% annually.

AVAV Dividends

AeroVironment Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AeroVironment Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s Major holders

AeroVironment Inc. insiders hold 6.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.14% of the shares at 87.78% float percentage. In total, 82.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.56 million shares (or 14.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $307.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.46 million shares, or about 9.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $212.07 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.55 million shares. This is just over 6.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $138.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 61.91 million.