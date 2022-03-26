Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) Have Declined -68.65% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.53, to imply a decrease of -8.93% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The AHI share’s 52-week high remains $7.77, putting it -407.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $35.52M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 380.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

After registering a -8.93% downside in the last session, Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -8.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.66%, and 18.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.65%. Short interest in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) saw shorts transact 74050.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 49.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AHI has been trading -96.08% off suggested target high and -96.08% from its likely low.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) estimates and forecasts

AHI Dividends

Advanced Human Imaging Limited has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advanced Human Imaging Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.