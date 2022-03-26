Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) -92.35% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.92, to imply an increase of 0.26% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ACTG share’s 52-week high remains $7.54, putting it -92.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.30. The company has a valuation of $193.92M, with average of 299.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) trade information

After registering a 0.26% upside in the last session, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.30 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.16%, and -1.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 51.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACTG has been trading -104.08% off suggested target high and -104.08% from its likely low.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.38 million and $5.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.10% before jumping 50.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 549.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ACTG Dividends

Acacia Research Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acacia Research Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s Major holders

Acacia Research Corporation insiders hold 4.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.12% of the shares at 66.99% float percentage. In total, 64.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.39 million shares (or 6.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 2.86 million shares, or about 5.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $19.42 million.

We also have Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 5.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 million, or 3.52% of the shares, all valued at about 10.01 million.