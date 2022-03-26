A Look At Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.84, to imply a decrease of -4.89% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The RMNI share’s 52-week high remains $11.52, putting it -97.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.19. The company has a valuation of $478.00M, with average of 679.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RMNI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) trade information

After registering a -4.89% downside in the last session, Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.48 this Friday, 03/25/22, dropping -4.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.85%, and 27.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.18%.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rimini Street Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) shares are -40.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -52.07% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 333.30% this quarter before jumping 138.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $96.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $97.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.83 million and $88.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.70% before jumping 10.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 337.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

RMNI Dividends

Rimini Street Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rimini Street Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s Major holders

Rimini Street Inc. insiders hold 20.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.07% of the shares at 85.18% float percentage. In total, 68.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adams Street Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23.57 million shares (or 27.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $227.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.32 million shares, or about 3.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $32.02 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology holds roughly 2.21 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 17.51 million.