1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Loss Of -9.34 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.50, to imply an increase of 0.07% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The FLWS share’s 52-week high remains $38.66, putting it -186.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.54. The company has a valuation of $873.86M, with average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

After registering a 0.07% upside in the last session, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.54 this Friday, 03/25/22, jumping 0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.15%, and -9.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.23%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.50, implying an increase of 52.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $52.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLWS has been trading -285.19% off suggested target high and 3.7% from its likely low.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) shares are -60.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -54.35% against -22.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $975.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $513.73 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 100.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

FLWS Dividends

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. insiders hold 32.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.39% of the shares at 118.98% float percentage. In total, 80.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.03 million shares (or 16.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $183.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.92 million shares, or about 7.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $89.11 million.

We also have Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Wasatch Core Growth Fund holds roughly 1.92 million shares. This is just over 5.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.93 million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about 28.43 million.