Yatra Online Inc. At $1.88: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.88, to imply an increase of 10.95% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The YTRA share’s 52-week high remains $2.90, putting it -54.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $104.26M, with average of 108.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YTRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

After registering a 10.95% upside in the latest session, Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9400 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 10.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.05%, and -2.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.31%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.08, implying an increase of 53.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YTRA has been trading -126.06% off suggested target high and -112.77% from its likely low.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yatra Online Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) shares are -17.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.86% against -2.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 116.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 138.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $11.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.83 million.

YTRA Dividends

Yatra Online Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 04 and April 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yatra Online Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

Yatra Online Inc. insiders hold 11.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.80% of the shares at 75.52% float percentage. In total, 66.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MAK Capital One LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.43 million shares (or 19.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Altai Capital Management, L.p. with 4.88 million shares, or about 8.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.44 million.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 14712.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25451.0