WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Up Almost 9.92% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.76, to imply an increase of 0.76% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The WSC share’s 52-week high remains $42.00, putting it -5.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.51. The company has a valuation of $8.61B, with average of 1.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WSC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

After registering a 0.76% upside in the latest session, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.13 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.23%, and 9.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.38%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.27, implying an increase of 14.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $41.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WSC has been trading -38.33% off suggested target high and -3.12% from its likely low.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) shares are 22.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.26% against 2.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.10% this quarter before jumping 211.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $477.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $498.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $425.32 million and $432.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.30% before jumping 15.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 67.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.30% annually.

WSC Dividends

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. insiders hold 2.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.41% of the shares at 104.46% float percentage. In total, 101.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.37 million shares (or 9.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $831.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.19 million shares, or about 8.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $783.76 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.34 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $258.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.62 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 229.64 million.